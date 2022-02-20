Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

