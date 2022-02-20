Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

