NMI Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NMI stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in NMI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NMI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NMI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

