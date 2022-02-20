Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $270.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

