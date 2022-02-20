NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.75 ($49.72).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

