NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.75 ($49.72).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

