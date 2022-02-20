North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.70. The stock has a market cap of C$598.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.