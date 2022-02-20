NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,769,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $3,644,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUMV opened at $35.16 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

