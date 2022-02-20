NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $236.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.81. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

