NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.81. The company has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

