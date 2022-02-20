NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.84 and a 200 day moving average of $211.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

