Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oceaneering International by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,593,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OII stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

