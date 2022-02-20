OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

OCINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. OCI has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

