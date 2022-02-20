Oddz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $444,151.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $444,151.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06943639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,172.95 or 1.00211542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00049082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

