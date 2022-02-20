Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $29.41 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00015840 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,243.13 or 0.99984163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00068023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00371502 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

