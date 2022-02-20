Offshift Trading Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Offshift has a total market cap of $29.41 million and $2.59 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00015840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,243.13 or 0.99984163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00068023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00371502 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.