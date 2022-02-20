Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $5.49 on Friday. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

