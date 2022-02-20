Omni Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00006535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,963.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00287800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,320 coins and its circulating supply is 563,004 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.