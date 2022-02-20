OpenOcean Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.88 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $17.80 million and $3.88 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.01 or 0.06887788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,665.87 or 1.00045641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

