Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.92.

QSR stock opened at C$72.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.07. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$68.17 and a 12-month high of C$87.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.686 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.88%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

