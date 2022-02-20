Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.62

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 12203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several research firms recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

