Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.62

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 12203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Several research firms recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.
About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)
Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.