Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $29,925,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $43,032,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $36.09 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

