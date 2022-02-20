Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

OEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

