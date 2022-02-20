Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

