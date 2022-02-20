Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Citigroup

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of OUST opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Ouster has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $15.90.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

