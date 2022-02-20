Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Citigroup

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.
Shares of OUST opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Ouster has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $15.90.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.