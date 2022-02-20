Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $359,271.84 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,488,000 after acquiring an additional 338,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $92,901,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

