Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $359,271.84 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.
OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
