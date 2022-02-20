Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OM opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $167,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

