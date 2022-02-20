Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE:OVV opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

