Owens Corning Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

OC opened at $98.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $26,081,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

