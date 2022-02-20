Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $25.56 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $25.56 million and $48,614.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,331.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.59 or 0.06826276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00288265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.45 or 0.00786440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00071093 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00399518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00220700 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,208,347 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

