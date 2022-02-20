PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,506. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $62.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

