Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.42% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. Palomar has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $103.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Natixis raised its position in Palomar by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Palomar by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

