Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.42.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,792 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,507 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

