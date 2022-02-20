Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 269.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,009 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

