Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 23,416 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,416 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

