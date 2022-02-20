Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 4,073 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

