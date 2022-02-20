Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

PK stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

