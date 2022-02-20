Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 417,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Paya has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

