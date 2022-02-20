Peet DeFi Market Capitalization Hits $42,080.63 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.12 or 0.06853118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,326.02 or 0.99939309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00049037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

