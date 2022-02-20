Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia Sells 2,459 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTON opened at $29.63 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,195,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after buying an additional 1,428,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

