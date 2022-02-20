Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Up 27.5% in January

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,850,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 34,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $141.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

