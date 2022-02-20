Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 2,372,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

