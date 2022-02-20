Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $49.31

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.31, but opened at $47.77. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 15,742 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.