PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $90.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $441.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $486.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $508.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.