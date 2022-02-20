Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BASE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of BASE opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Couchbase Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

