Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $121.28 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

