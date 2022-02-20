Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $281.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.33 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.