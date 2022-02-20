Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 8,913 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in CarLotz by 21.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarLotz by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $221.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.20. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $10.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOTZ. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

