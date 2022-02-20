PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.670-$6.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.71. 5,181,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,460. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

