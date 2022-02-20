PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.670-$6.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

