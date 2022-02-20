Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,498,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,083,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.